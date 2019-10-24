GSK Loses Bid To End 53 Zofran Birth Defects Cases

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT) -- GlaxoSmithKline has largely lost its bid to end 58 cases in a consolidated suit claiming its anti-nausea medication Zofran caused birth defects when taken by pregnant women, as a Massachusetts federal judge said enough conflicting evidence remains to keep 53 of the suits alive. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV late Wednesday approved GSK's motion for summary judgment on only five cases — all of which were unopposed — allowing the 53 suits to proceed. The drugmaker argued there was a lack of general causation evidence to show Zofran caused any injuries aside from heart defects and isolated cleft palate, which is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS