Amazon Wins Limits On Ex-Sales Exec's New Google VP Gig

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A former Amazon.com Inc. sales executive will have to limit his activities in his new job at Google Inc. while a legal battle plays out to decide whether his contract with Amazon should prevent him from serving in his new role, a Washington federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez said Philip Moyer, a former sales executive for Amazon's cloud computing unit, known as AWS, will have to keep his distance from certain aspects of Google's own cloud computing unit, Google Cloud, which recently tapped Moyer to serve as vice president of sales for the health care and life...

