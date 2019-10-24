Associates Found Guilty In Doc's Major Oxy-Pushing Scheme

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A federal jury on Thursday found two associates at a pain doctor’s clinic guilty of drug distribution charges for their role in a scheme to dispense more than 6 million oxycodone pills from the Queens, New York, clinic over six years. Prosecutors said John Gargan, a nurse practitioner, prescribed 1.6 million oxycodone pills, many of which were the most powerful 30mg variety, at the direction of a doctor at the clinic EPOH Medical PC. The feds also said Loren Piquant, a receptionist, purchased and resold pills that had been issued to fake patients. A pain management and rehabilitation doctor at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS