NFL Urges 9th Circ. To End Ex-Players' Painkiller Suit

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The NFL says a group of former players suing it for doping them up with amphetamines, painkillers and the poorly understood but extremely powerful drug Toradol can’t get to the meat of those claims in an appeal before the Ninth Circuit because their teams, not the league, administered the substances. In an opening brief filed Wednesday, the league said the players have been caught in a procedural vice of their own making. In order to reverse an earlier ruling that found their claims were preempted by federal labor laws, the NFL said the proposed class of players had successfully argued in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS