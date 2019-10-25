Amazon Liability Ruling Would Wreck E-Biz, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT) -- A coalition of technology industry advocates have told the Third Circuit that a ruling allowing Amazon to be held liable for an allegedly faulty product sold on its website by an independent vendor would jeopardize both the growth of the e-commerce sector and the country's overall economic vitality. The Internet Association, the Computer & Communications Industry Association and TechNet urged the Third Circuit late Thursday in a closely watched en banc appeal to find that the Communications Decency Act, which shields computer service providers from claims stemming from information offered up on their platforms by third parties, applies to Amazon and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS