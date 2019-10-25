News Mag Says Harassment Report Didn't Defame NCAI GC

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal court should toss defamation allegations made by the former general counsel of the National Congress of American Indians against a news organization that purportedly distributed false sexual harassment claims about him, as its reporting is protected by the First Amendment, the company is arguing. High Country News, which publishes a news magazine and website covering the West, argued Thursday that the court should dismiss John Dossett's contention that it smeared him by spreading false rumors that he had sexually harassed women while working at the congress. In its motion and supporting memorandum, the organization argued that its reporting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS