5th Circ. Rebuffs Energy Co.'s Indemnity Bid For Injury Suit

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana anti-indemnity law stands in the way of an energy company's efforts to compel its insurer to defend it after it was sued by two workers injured in a pipeline explosion, the Fifth Circuit has held. Affirming a trial court Thursday, the Fifth Circuit held the Louisiana Anti-Indemnity Act invalidates the energy company’s argument that Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. has a duty to defend it from the workers’ suits. The panel said the LAIA negates indemnity provisions in agreements involving the maintenance of a “gas line," which is what was at issue in the suit. Phillips 66 argued an agreement...

