Delay Tactics Justify Fees In $5.3M Arbitral Win: Saudi Co.

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Saudi Arabian company told a Texas federal court that "justice demands" a Houston-based transportation and logistics company pay its attorney fees for challenging the confirmation of a $5.3 million arbitral award in a contract dispute without evidence. Gulf Haulage Heavy Lift Co. said in a motion Thursday that Swanberg International Ltd. should cover its $216,647 legal bill from enforcing a 2017 Saudi Arabian arbitral award. The federal court confirmed the ruling in August, directing Swanberg to reimburse Gulf Haulage for equipment related to a joint venture to erect, dismantle and transport oil and gas drilling rigs. The Saudi Arabian oil logistics...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS