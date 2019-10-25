Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Delay Tactics Justify Fees In $5.3M Arbitral Win: Saudi Co.

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Saudi Arabian company told a Texas federal court that "justice demands" a Houston-based transportation and logistics company pay its attorney fees for challenging the confirmation of a $5.3 million arbitral award in a contract dispute without evidence.

Gulf Haulage Heavy Lift Co. said in a motion Thursday that Swanberg International Ltd. should cover its $216,647 legal bill from enforcing a 2017 Saudi Arabian arbitral award. The federal court confirmed the ruling in August, directing Swanberg to reimburse Gulf Haulage for equipment related to a joint venture to erect, dismantle and transport oil and gas drilling rigs.

The Saudi Arabian oil logistics...

