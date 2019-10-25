BofA Can't Beat Or Delay Calif. Mortgage Suit, Court Told

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A former Bank of America NA borrower said Thursday that the bank's bids to beat or delay his putative class action are yet another "apparently ceaseless effort to avoid answering for its willful violation" of a California state-law requirement to pay interest on mortgage escrow accounts. Donald Lusnak filed motions in California federal court opposing the bank's September bids to either stay or grant it summary judgment on claims brought on behalf of a putative class of California mortgage customers whom the bank allegedly stiffed on escrow interest going as far back as 2008. Bank of America's quick win bid is...

