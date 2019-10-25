Ga. City Gets $460K Trip-And-Fall Verdict Tossed

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appeals court on Friday reversed a jury’s award of $459,575 to a man who fell over an 18-foot retaining wall in a patch of woods in the city of Alpharetta, ruling the city had no duty to place a barrier on the wall. In an 11-page ruling, a three-judge panel tossed the verdict won by plaintiff Toby Hamby at a trial on his claims that Alpharetta was negligent in failing to place a safety barrier on top of the retaining wall, which appeared flush with the ground at the top. The panel ruled that the trial court should have...

