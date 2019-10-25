FRAND At UK's Top Court: What You Need To Know

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court just heard arguments in a landmark case over whether it's appropriate for an English court to set global licensing rates for multinational patent portfolios. Here's a look at what's at stake and legal experts' takeaways from the hearing. The Dispute Unwired Planet International Ltd., a U.S. patent-licensing firm, owns a portfolio of patents related to wireless technology, which it has used to sue various technology companies, including Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Apple Inc., in courts around the world. Unwired Planet also brought proceedings in the U.K against China's Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., alleging infringement...

