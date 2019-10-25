Facebook Users Slam Bid To Halt Privacy Row For High Court

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Facebook users suing the company over its face-scanning practices are urging the Ninth Circuit to not wait any longer to send their class action back to the district court for trial, arguing that the U.S. Supreme Court is unlikely to be interested in the standing and class certification issues that Facebook has raised. Plaintiffs Nimesh Patel, Carlo Licata and Adam Pezen laid out their arguments in an opposition motion Friday roughly 24 hours after Facebook asked the Ninth Circuit to stay its issuance of the formal notice, or mandate, of an August panel decision that cleared the way for trial in...

