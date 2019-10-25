IBM Committee Urges High Court To Kill ERISA Stock Suit

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- IBM’s retirement committee urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Second Circuit decision and kill an Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action filed by the company’s employees, saying the stock-related lawsuit should have been brought “as a securities claim or not at all.” Workers can’t use ERISA to argue that IBM should have disclosed a corporate failure sooner to protect workers’ retirement savings, which were invested in company stock through an employee stock ownership plan, the committee told the high court in a reply brief filed ahead of oral arguments in the case, which are set for Nov. 6....

