4 Firms Assist On $843M Deal For Ohio Casino And Racetrack

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 10:26 AM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust VICI Properties Inc. has agreed to pay roughly $843.3 million in cash to pick up a casino and racetrack in Ohio from an affiliate of Jack Entertainment LLC, the companies said Monday, in a transaction guided by Kramer Levin, Paul Weiss, Calfee Halter and Honigman. The deal adds to VICI’s portfolio the Jack Cleveland Casino and Jack Thistledown Racino, which have been open since 2012 and 2013, respectively, according to a statement. The casino is located in downtown Cleveland and features about 96,000 square feet of gaming space, 1,300 gaming machines, more than 120 table games and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS