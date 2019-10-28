PixarBio CEO Found Guilty In Stock Fraud Case

Law360, Boston (October 28, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Boston jury convicted the CEO of Boston-based PixarBio of lying about the biotech firm and himself in order to drive up stock prices, handing federal prosecutors a win Monday after a nearly monthlong securities fraud trial. Frank Reynolds appeared to shake his head in frustration as, one by one, the foreperson ticked off one “guilty” after another. The former bigwig was convicted on all counts, including securities fraud, manipulative trading and obstruction of justice for lying to investigators when they began looking into PixarBio. The panel began deliberations Friday, had to start mulling it anew Monday morning when a juror...

