Allergan Paying $750M To End Namenda Antitrust Fight

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Allergan PLC said Monday that it has reached a $750 million deal to get its Forest Laboratories unit out from under a massive antitrust suit in New York federal court that accuses the drugmaker of anti-competitive conduct to keep generic versions of Namenda off pharmacy shelves. Allergan has reached a $750 million deal to end a suit claiming it engaged in “product hopping” and other tactics to stifle competition for Alzheimer's drug Namenda, averting a trial in Manhattan. (AP) The huge planned payout averts a trial that had been scheduled to start this month in Manhattan district court as part of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS