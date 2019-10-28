Goldman Sued For Keeping Its Own Funds On 401(k) Roster

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs violated federal benefits law and put its own bottom line ahead of workers' best interests by stuffing its employee retirement plan with underperforming company-managed investment funds, according to a proposed class action filed in New York federal court. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and the Goldman Sachs 401(k) Plan Retirement Committee filled the defined contribution plan with the firm's own mutual funds — funds an independent fiduciary would have discarded based on bad performance — breaching their fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, former employee Leonid Falberg said in Friday's complaint. "The interests of Goldman Sachs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS