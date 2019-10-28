Pop Warner Wants Out Of Youth Football Concussion Suit

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Pop Warner is asking a California federal court to give it a quick win in a suit alleging it hid the risks of concussions from youth football players, saying there is no evidence the organization was aware of the risks until years after the allegedly affected players played. In a motion for summary judgment filed Friday, Pop Warner Little Scholars Inc. said that the first study linking football to long-term head trauma such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy was only released in 2005, after the sons of plaintiffs Kimberly Archie and Jo Cornell had aged out of Pop Warner football. As a result,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS