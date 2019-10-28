Fla. Court Sends UHC Cancer Coverage Suit To Mass.

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday granted UnitedHealthcare's motion to transfer a prominent Miami attorney's proposed class action over cancer treatment coverage to Massachusetts, where a similar case had been filed a month earlier. In his eight-page order, U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles agreed with UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. that transfer was supported under the “first-to-file rule,” as he found significant overlap between Richard Cole's April 3 complaint alleging the insurer violated federal benefits law by refusing to cover a treatment known as proton beam therapy, or PBT, and a case filed March 26 in the District of Massachusetts. “The court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS