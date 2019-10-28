Holding Nestle Liable For Slavery Would Backfire, Coke Says

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Coca-Cola Co. and pro-business groups urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to take up Nestle USA Inc.'s fight against claims it aided slavery on Ivory Coast cocoa farms, arguing that the Ninth Circuit's decision holding it liable goes too far and will deter American companies from improving labor conditions abroad. In four separate amicus briefs, the beverage giant joined the Washington Legal Foundation, the Allied Educational Foundation and the Cato Institute, along with three cocoa industry groups, in urging the nation's highest court to grant Nestle's Sept. 25 petition for a writ of certiorari. Coca-Cola argued the Ninth Circuit's conclusion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS