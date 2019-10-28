Ex-Locke Lord Atty Can't Call Ethics Expert At Crypto Trial

Law360, New York (October 28, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge said Monday that former Locke Lord LLP attorney Mark S. Scott can't call a legal ethics expert to tell a jury that Scott believed he was helping a client as he allegedly laundered money in connection with what the feds call a $400 million cryptocurrency ripoff. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos made the ruling ahead of Scott's criminal trial on charges of bank fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy, which is scheduled to begin Nov. 4 and last about three weeks. Prosecutors say Scott laundered about $400 million in OneCoin proceeds through a series of private equity...

