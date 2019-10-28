App Developer's Device Access Bid Too Broad, Court Told

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Parents suing Kiloo ApS and several others for allegedly illegally selling information surreptitiously culled from child video gamers are slamming the Danish app developer's bid to thoroughly examine the plaintiffs' mobile devices, arguing that the "extreme" request "tramples" on their privacy. After U.S. District Judge James Donato refused to dismiss a trio of related privacy suits against Kiloo, The Walt Disney Co., Viacom Inc. and Sybo Games in May, Kiloo — the developer of a game called Subway Surfers — sought a forensic inspection of the named plaintiffs' mobile devices. According to a letter brief filed in California federal court Monday, plaintiffs Michael McDonald and...

