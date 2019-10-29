Israeli Telecom Co. Fights Class Cert. Bid In Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Israeli telecommunications company B Communications is challenging a class certification bid in a suit alleging a corporate raid by an Israeli media mogul caused the company’s stock price to drop, saying its investors didn't include standard details about the market that courts use to assess the validity of stock-drop claims. B Communications Ltd. filed a memo in New York federal court Monday opposing class certification for investors who purchased shares of the company on the American NASDAQ. The company told U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken that though the investors sought to rely on the notion that prices for the company’s...

