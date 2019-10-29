Wells Fargo Says DACA Holder Can't Prove Auto Loan Bias

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo pressed a California federal judge to toss a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient's proposed class action alleging he was denied an auto loan because he is not a U.S. citizen, arguing the suit fails to show the bank has a policy of excluding foreigners. Eduardo Peña has provided no details on how his rejected car loan application was representative of an alleged policy aimed at excluding nearly 800,000 financially stable DACA recipients from auto financing, Wells Fargo Bank NA said in a Monday motion to dismiss, pointing out the litigation is missing what the supposed policy states or how...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS