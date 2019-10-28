Billionaire To Represent Himself In Latest Sex Battery Trial

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Facing his fourth civil trial this year in which a former employee is alleging sexual battery, billionaire Alki David told a Los Angeles judge Monday that he intends to represent himself, but the judge warned that she would have "little patience" with courtroom theatrics from the frequently profane media entrepreneur. David has lost two multimillion-dollar verdicts this year while being defended by lawyers from Venable LLP, but a recent case in which he chose to defend himself and let Venable defend his media companies ended in a hung jury. That trial also resulted in David's racking up $9,500 in sanctions and...

