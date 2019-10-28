J&J Discloses Grand Jury Subpoena For Opioid Distributions

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice for its opioid distributions, according to a regulatory filing the company submitted Monday to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The disclosure about the August subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York comes as the company has been in talks to join a proposed $48 billion deal with state attorneys general to resolve a wave of litigation accusing it and other drug companies of making reckless sales of prescription opioids. The company said in the filing that the subpoena is for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS