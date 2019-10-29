TV Networks Rail Against Streamer's Antitrust Counterclaims

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- The four major broadcast networks have urged a federal judge to dismiss accusations they violated antitrust law by suing a streaming service called Locast for alleged copyright infringement, calling the claims "conspiracy theories." In a motion filed Monday, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox argued that Locast's counterclaims, which labeled the broadcasters' copyright lawsuit an “unlawful sham” aimed at crushing a competitor, were not backed up by evidence. “Locast’s counterclaims are nothing more than an attempt to shift focus from Locast’s wholesale infringement of the broadcast companies’ copyrights,” the networks wrote. Locust, which began operation in January 2018, is a nonprofit organization...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS