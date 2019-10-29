Auto Supplier Can't Show Harm In Licensing Suit, Nokia Says

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Nokia and other tech companies blasted efforts by German car parts supplier Continental Automotive Systems to keep its lawsuit over access to patented cellular technology alive, telling a California federal court that Continental hasn't shown that its purported inability to secure a license harmed it in any way. Continental contends that the refusal of Nokia Corp. and other standard-essential patent holders to work with auto suppliers has cost it business opportunities and altered how it manufactures certain products. But Nokia and the other companies — including Avanci LLC, Conversant Wireless Licensing SARL and Optis UP Holdings LLC — argued Friday that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS