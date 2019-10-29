Wells Fargo Says Calif. Tribe Can't Dodge Casino Loan Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo urged a New York state court Monday not to discard its suit against the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians of California, saying the tribe devised a "sham refinancing scheme" that is "invalid and nonsensical on its face" to avoid making payments on a $250 million loan for its casino. The federally recognized tribe and its Chukchansi Economic Development Authority asked the court in late August to toss the suit, seeking payment on $250 million in secured notes for which the bank serves as the indenture trustee, saying the loan refinancing was legitimate and Wells Fargo wasn't allowed to bring...

