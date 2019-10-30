Law360's IP Courthouse Of Horror Returns

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 2:19 PM EDT) -- To celebrate Halloween, it's time for another breakdown of the spookiest intellectual property news from the past year, ranging from "Vampire" cocktails to "Friday the 13th" to a big ruling on costume copyrights. The newest IP horror came just this week, when a California company that sells "Vampire" wine hit Applebee's with a trademark lawsuit over a Halloween-themed cocktail called a "Vampire." "The Applebee's defendants hijacked plaintiff's Vampire mark because they were desperate to get customers into their doors to buy food," the plaintiff, Vampire Family Brands LLC, wrote in the Sunday complaint. "Simply put, the Applebee defendants' marketing of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS