Ex-Alstom Exec's Emails Show Bribery Strategy, Jury Hears

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 11:21 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors trying a former Alstom executive for bribery brought one of his former colleagues to court Tuesday to unveil a flurry of emails that prosecutors believe reveal the amount of strategy they poured into building a "legal-looking framework" that could bring lucrative projects within the company's grasp. Former Alstom Senior Vice President Lawrence Hoskins is on trial in Connecticut for alleged bribery. (AP) On the second day of the closely watched trial, prosecutors called a cooperating witness who worked with former Alstom senior vice president Lawrence Hoskins during the time Hoskins allegedly arranged for the payment of bribes that secured a...

