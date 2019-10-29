Chancery Won't Open More Books To Facebook Investors

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Facebook investors who demanded broader access to company records in their investigation into executive compensation following a $120 billion stock drop tied to inaccurate user data lost the fight Tuesday after a Delaware vice chancellor said they failed to back up their request with evidence of disloyal behavior. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III tossed the case following a half-day trial on briefings in July, concluding that Facebook had already provided all of the books and records “necessary and essential” to the stockholder’s needs. The vice chancellor noted that investors were obliged — but failed — to produce a credible basis for suspecting wrongdoing...

