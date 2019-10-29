Protecting Against Corruption In State Cannabis Licensing

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Although prosecution of state-legal sales by licensed and compliant cannabis businesses may not be a current priority for federal law enforcement, prosecution of corruption in the industry clearly is. Consider the following, all of which have occurred within the last three months: The indictment of alleged Rudolph Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman for, among other things, a scheme to make illegal campaign finance donations in connection with a planned recreational marijuana business in Nevada (according to various reports, they were also interested in licenses in New York, California and Florida);[1] An announcement by the FBI that, "As an increasing...

