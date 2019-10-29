Uber, Lyft Launch Bid To Nix Calif. Dynamex Law At Ballot Box

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Gig-economy behemoths Uber, Lyft and DoorDash on Tuesday revealed a $90 million ballot initiative targeting California's Assembly Bill 5, a new law that makes it more difficult for businesses to classify their workers as independent contractors by codifying the state high court's Dynamex decision. Under the proposed Protect App-Based Drivers & Services Act, "an app-based driver is an independent contractor and not an employee or agent" if certain conditions are met by the company. The proposed measure also requires an earnings guarantee for drivers, a health care subsidy, and insurance covering on-the-job injuries and accidents. And it calls for protection against discrimination...

