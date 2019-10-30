9th Circ. Must Revisit McDonald's Win, Franchise Workers Say

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- McDonald's Corp. franchise workers are urging the Ninth Circuit to review its decision that the fast-food giant wasn't liable for wage and hour violations because the company wasn't their joint employer, saying the federal appeals court strayed into the California Supreme Court's territory. The proposed class of nearly 1,500 workers at eight McDonald's franchises asked the appeals court Tuesday to rethink its Oct. 1 decision or certify four issues of first impression under state law to the California Supreme Court. The workers said the panel erroneously resolved them when absolving McDonald's from state labor law claims by concluding that it didn't...

