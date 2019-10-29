'DWI Dude' Atty Guilty Of Conning Colombian Drug Traffickers

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A Texas defense attorney was found guilty Tuesday of participating in a scheme to bilk his Colombian cocaine trafficker clients out of tens of thousands of dollars by telling them he could bribe U.S. officials into dropping the cases against them, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Following a two-week jury trial, James Morris Balagia, 62 — also known as the "DWI Dude" owing to his law practice specializing in defending clients charged with driving while intoxicated — was found guilty of five federal charges, including conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and violation of the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation...

