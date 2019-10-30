Industry Tells 3rd Circ. To Revisit 'Untenable' Pipeline Decision

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Gas industry groups said the Third Circuit needs to revisit its "untenable" decision giving states an "unconstrained veto" over projects like the $1 billion PennEast pipeline, arguing it conflicts with the Natural Gas Act's aim of facilitating development. The industry groups, among them the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America, argued Tuesday the NGA was set up to stop the exact problem the appeals court's September decision has created — states vetoing interstate pipeline projects that contribute to the public good. The groups' rehearing petition said the Third Circuit erred when it decided that developers can't seize land owned by New Jersey because...

