Cruise Lines Ink $12.5M Deal Over Agency's Marketing Calls

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines have struck a $12.5 million deal to end litigation over an Illinois-based travel agency's allegedly repeated robocalls marketing cruise packages to consumers. The deal provides an average $22 payout for nearly 275,000 consumers nationwide who received prerecorded cruise marketing calls that travel agency Resort Marketing Group Inc. allegedly placed on behalf of the cruise lines. Carnival Corp. & PLC, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and NCL (Bahamas) Ltd. will fund the settlement but have maintained that RMG placed the calls without their knowledge, according to court records. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood approved the settlement Monday. Judge Wood...

