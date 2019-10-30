Judge Must Recuse Over Copyright Troll 'Epithet,' Atty Says

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Richard Liebowitz, an attorney who has filed more than 1,600 copyright lawsuits over the past four years, is now demanding the recusal of a New York federal judge who "viciously" labeled him a "copyright troll." In a filing Tuesday, the litigious attorney said U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan's use of the "pejorative schoolyard epithet" means he cannot preside over a case Liebowitz filed over paparazzi photos of the model Emily Ratajkowski. "Judge Kaplan's persistent commentary on Mr. Liebowitz's so-called business model, coupled with his nonlegal use of the highly pejorative terms 'troll' and 'extort' to scandalize an officer of this...

