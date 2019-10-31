Class Attys Seek $77.5M In Fees For Equifax Breach Deal

Law360 (October 31, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The attorneys who secured a $380.5 million cash fund for victims of Equifax Inc.'s massive 2017 data breach in Georgia federal court are asking for just over 20% of that fund in fees and another $1.2 million to cover expenses. More than a dozen firms serving as co-lead counsel, co-liaison counsel, the plaintiffs' steering committee and their state court coordinating counsel all signed off on the Tuesday request for $77.5 million in fees to compensate them for more than 31,000 hours of work that went into resolving the nationwide multidistrict litigation. The amount comes in just under the $80.5 million allotted...

