2nd Circ. Upholds Ex-Katten Atty's Shkreli Fraud Conviction

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 10:50 AM EDT) -- The Second Circuit upheld the conviction of former Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP attorney Evan Greebel on Wednesday, saying a Brooklyn federal jury was properly instructed when it found him guilty of scheming with Martin Shkreli to commit fraud. Greebel was found guilty in December 2017 of conspiring with the former pharmaceutical executive to take money from Shkreli's then-company Retrophin Inc. to pay investors in Shkreli’s former hedge fund, as well as to manipulate Retrophin stock. On appeal, he argued that jurors should have gotten a better description of the duty a lawyer owes to a client such as Retrophin. The Second...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS