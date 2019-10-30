Italian Cos.' €8.2M Mozambique Claim Comes Up Short

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Mozambique has prevailed in an €8.2 million ($9.1 million) arbitration initiated by an Italian construction group following a dispute over a highway reconstruction project, while failing to convince an international tribunal that it lacked jurisdiction under the European Court of Justice's groundbreaking ruling in the Achmea case. Cooperativa Muratori & Cementisti – CMC Di Ravenna Società Cooperativa and two Mozambique affiliates had alleged in the arbitration that the East African nation had wrongly refused to pay an €8.2 million settlement that was meant to resolve a payment dispute stemming from the highway project. In its Oct. 24 award, the International Centre...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS