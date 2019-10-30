Suit Aims To Block Empire Resort's $335M Go-Private Deal

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT) -- An investor in Empire Resorts filed suit in New York federal court on Tuesday to block a planned $335.4 million go-private deal that would sell the rest of the casino owner to its largest shareholder. Shareholder Harold Litwin raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest faced by company insiders related to the deal, which would have Malaysia's Kien Huat Realty III Ltd. and Genting Malaysia Berhad buy the outstanding equity that Kien Huat doesn't already own for $9.74 per share in cash. Kien Huat currently holds approximately 86% of Empire Resorts Inc.'s outstanding shares. "Empire Resorts insiders are the primary beneficiaries...

