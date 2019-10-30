VW Asks For Redo Of Bondholder's Emissions Fraud Ruling

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen AG asked a California federal judge Wednesday to rethink a ruling that preserved claims that it tricked investors into buying overpriced bonds by hiding its emissions defeat devices, arguing the court was wrong to apply a too-narrow theory of reliance in its decision-making. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, who is presiding over what VW called some of the most complex litigation in American history, rejected the carmaker's bid for summary judgment in a second amended securities fraud suit from a Puerto Rican pension fund last month, finding the plaintiff's reliance on VW's failure to disclose the 2015 emissions scandal...

