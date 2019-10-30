Calif. Entrepreneur Gets 2 Months For 'Varsity Blues' Bribe

Law360, Boston (October 30, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A federal judge rejected the government's theory of how sentencing guidelines should be calculated for parents charged in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case and questioned prosecutors' "evolving" theories in the case as he sentenced a parent to two months in prison Wednesday. Jeffrey Bizzack leaves federal court Wednesday after being sentenced to two months in prison for a $250,000 “Varsity Blues” bribe. (Chris Villani | Law360) After citing everything from the facts of the case to Greek mythology over a three-plus-hour hearing, Senior U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock said California entrepreneur Jeffrey Bizzack should spend the time in prison,...

