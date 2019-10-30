3rd Circ. Doubts Mercedes Emissions Case Fully Mulled In NJ

Law360, Philadelphia (October 30, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday appeared reluctant to determine if Mercedes-Benz can arbitrate claims it sold diesel-engine vehicles designed to conceal emissions problems from inspectors, suggesting the case should be returned to the district court to probe the car maker's argument that state law backed its arbitration bid as it was originally supposed to. During oral arguments in Philadelphia, a three-judge panel considered the car maker's assertion that Virginia and California statutes, which govern the arbitration clauses between two named plaintiffs and their dealerships, recognize the automaker as having a close enough relationship with the dealers to fall within the scope...

