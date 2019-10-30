Devil Is In The Details With NCAA Publicity Rights Change

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The NCAA turned heads this week when it said it is open to allowing college athletes to benefit from their popularity, but experts say it is still too early to tell whether the organization will actually make the monumental shift called for by state lawmakers and player advocates. The NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously to consider rule changes to allow college athletes to benefit from the use of their names, images and likenesses and directed its three athletics divisions to “to immediately consider modernization of bylaws and policies” to make that possible, according to an NCAA statement Tuesday. The announcement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS