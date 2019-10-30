Unaoil Bosses Plead Guilty To Global Bribery Scheme

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Two former heads of energy industry intermediary Unaoil pled guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to bribe foreign officials in Africa, the Middle East and post-Soviet countries on behalf of SBM Offshore, Rolls-Royce and 25 unnamed companies, according to Texas federal court documents made public on Wednesday. Former Unaoil CEO Cyrus Ahsani, 51, and Chief Operating Officer Saman Ahsani, 46, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by facilitating bribes in nine countries between 1999 and 2017. Former Unaoil executive Steven Hunter has also pled guilty to a conspiracy to pay bribes in Libya....

