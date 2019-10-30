Atty Had Good Reason For No-Show At Trial, NY Court Says

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court ruled Wednesday that a medical malpractice trial was wrongly called off after the plaintiff’s lawyer missed jury selection, saying he had a good excuse: He was at parole-revocation hearings for criminal clients. The appeals court revived Maryann Quercia’s long-running suit against Silver Lake Nursing Home over claims of negligence and violation of the state’s Public Health Law regarding the circumstances of the death of an unnamed person for whom Quercia has taken on the claims. The failure of Quercia’s then-attorney, Steven Bandel, to show up twice in the same week for jury selection in September...

