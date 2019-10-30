BofA Inks Deal To Settle Calif. Mortgage Escrow Interest Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Bank of America NA has reached a tentative deal to settle a proposed borrower class action accusing it of ignoring a California requirement to pay interest on mortgage escrow accounts, a case that has raised questions about national bank preemption powers and almost went to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a joint filing in California federal court on Wednesday, the bank and plaintiff Donald Lusnak said that they arrived at an agreement-in-principle this week to resolve the more than five-year-old lawsuit on a classwide basis and will submit finalized settlement papers for court approval before the end of the year. ...

